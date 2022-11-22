Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 25,450 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,450 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of DTE Energy worth $18,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 25.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,786. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.25%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

