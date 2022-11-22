Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 390,502 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 390,502 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $28,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $847,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 398,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,404,000 after purchasing an additional 176,940 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.07. The company had a trading volume of 243,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,460,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.60. The stock has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a PE ratio of 192.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $140.70.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

