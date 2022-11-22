Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 983 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Spire worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 125.7% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 191.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 69.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spire to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Spire Stock Performance

Spire Cuts Dividend

SR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.80. 678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $79.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.84%.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Articles

