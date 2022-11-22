Magellan Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,246 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,858. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

