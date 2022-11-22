MAGIC Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $50.53 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 22nd. MAGIC has a total market cap of $50.53 million and $1.95 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAGIC has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MAGIC

MAGIC’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,719,565 tokens. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

