Maiar DEX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $129,827.51 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $225.67 million and approximately $129,827.51 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003373 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $160,086.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

