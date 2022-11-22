Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,150 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $27,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.1 %

Marriott International stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.35. 47,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,114. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.92. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

