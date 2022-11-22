Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,934,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,698 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,197,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.34. 584,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,619,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

