Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Origin Materials Price Performance

ORGN remained flat at $5.29 on Tuesday. 5,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,708. Origin Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 23.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Stephen Galowitz sold 21,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $124,077.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,532.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Galowitz sold 21,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $124,077.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,532.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,412.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,657 shares of company stock worth $841,884. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Origin Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.