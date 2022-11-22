Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $192,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,729.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Nikola Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NKLA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,026,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,379,558. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.51. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $12.14.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
