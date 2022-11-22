MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 97,893 shares.The stock last traded at $2.16 and had previously closed at $2.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTW shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.
MarketWise Stock Down 1.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87.
Insider Transactions at MarketWise
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
About MarketWise
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketWise (MKTW)
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.