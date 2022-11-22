MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 97,893 shares.The stock last traded at $2.16 and had previously closed at $2.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTW shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87.

Insider Transactions at MarketWise

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 81,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $207,261.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,282,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,829.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 81,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $207,261.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,282,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,829.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Riaan Hodgson acquired 26,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $55,697.37. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,197.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 145,556 shares of company stock valued at $357,898. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.