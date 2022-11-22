Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott International Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $160.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

