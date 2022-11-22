Marsico Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 3.9% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $79,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 43,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.6 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.73. 30,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,171. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.97.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

