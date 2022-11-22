Marsico Capital Management LLC Has $12.41 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Marsico Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,123 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for approximately 0.6% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

NYSE:CCEP traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.71. 12,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,184. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $59.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

