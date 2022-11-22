Marsico Capital Management LLC Has $43.08 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marsico Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,682 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.1% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $43,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Adobe by 232.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after acquiring an additional 518,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $503,914,000 after acquiring an additional 517,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $329.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,254. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $153.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.21.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

