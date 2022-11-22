Marsico Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 0.9% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.28. 46,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.05.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last ninety days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.