Marsico Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Marsico Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 2.9% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $59,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after purchasing an additional 391,713 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,575,000 after acquiring an additional 180,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 161,088 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,281,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CMG traded down $9.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,485.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,779. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,776.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,529.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,466.64.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.