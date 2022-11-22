Marsico Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Marsico Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 11.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 697,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 72,272 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 41,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 9.7% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 81,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 135,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.18. 18,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,451. The stock has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

