Marsico Capital Management LLC Sells 116,625 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Marsico Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 116,625 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.59. 14,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.69. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.05.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

