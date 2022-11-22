Marsico Capital Management LLC Sells 30,166 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Marsico Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,166 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.96. 95,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,325,273. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

