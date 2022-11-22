Mask Network (MASK) Price Hits $2.61 on Exchanges

Mask Network (MASK) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, Mask Network has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $178.34 million and approximately $108.99 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can now be bought for approximately $2.61 or 0.00016187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.15 or 0.08120098 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.43 or 0.00467477 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,624.77 or 0.28663644 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.