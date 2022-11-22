Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Schubert & Co increased its position in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $49,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.6 %

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $338.25 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $325.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

