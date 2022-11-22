Maxim Group Trims American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Target Price to $22.00

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered American Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $14.31 on Friday. American Software has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $482.20 million, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.88.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, analysts expect that American Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.94%.

In related news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at $229,248.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 3,600 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,248.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in American Software by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in American Software by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in American Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,108,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in American Software by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

