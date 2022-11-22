MayTech Global Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 5.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.24.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.25. 151,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,997,803. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $305.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a PE ratio of 268.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,727 shares of company stock worth $25,233,330 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.