MayTech Global Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,610 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 2.7% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,681,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169,129 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,619,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,899 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,283 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $267,125,000 after acquiring an additional 673,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of SEA by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 3,500,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $419,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on SEA from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

SE stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.45. 84,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,056,487. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average is $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $312.83.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

