Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $36.04 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $36.04 million and approximately $892,526.08 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00013621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,706,818 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.20804212 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $950,899.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

