MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Sets New 12-Month High at $123.24

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $123.24 and last traded at $122.83, with a volume of 118272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGPI. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.49 and a 200 day moving average of $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $475,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,307.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $475,731.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,307.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $200,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,655 shares of company stock worth $723,794. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 552,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,280,000 after purchasing an additional 282,537 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,065,000 after purchasing an additional 162,790 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $13,469,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

