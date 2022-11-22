Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,773,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 798,027 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.16% of Micron Technology worth $98,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after buying an additional 1,037,418 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after buying an additional 646,950 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after buying an additional 1,315,782 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.94. 202,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,375,530. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $59.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

