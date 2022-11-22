Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) traded down 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.01. 19,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,129,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Microvast in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Microvast Trading Down 5.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvast

About Microvast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Microvast by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,690 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,591,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Microvast by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,768,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Microvast by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,601,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,844 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Microvast by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 230,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

