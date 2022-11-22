Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) traded down 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.01. 19,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,129,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Microvast in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Microvast Trading Down 5.5 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvast
About Microvast
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
