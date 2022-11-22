Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Middlesex Water worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSEX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 179.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,864 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 44,565.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 65,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 17.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,297 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 736.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

MSEX stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.92. 27 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,074. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average is $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $121.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Stories

