Monero (XMR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $113.11 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Monero has a market cap of $2.35 billion and approximately $113.11 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $129.28 or 0.00798137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,196.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00433356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00114421 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.68 or 0.00670952 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00235269 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00241477 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,204,017 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

