Moonriver Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.88 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Moonriver has a total market cap of $45.93 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $7.99 or 0.00048446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,559,120 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,745,892 tokens. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

