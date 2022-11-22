Morgan Stanley Increases Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target to $345.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $345.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE:RE opened at $324.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.46. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $337.50.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,426 shares of company stock worth $1,424,369. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RE. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 421.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 334.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

