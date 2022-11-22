Morgan Stanley Lowers Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $26.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASAN. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

NYSE ASAN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. 28,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,208. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Asana has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $134.93.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 over the last ninety days. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 148,214 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after buying an additional 1,194,595 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after buying an additional 2,552,901 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in shares of Asana by 71.1% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after buying an additional 929,959 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,911 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

