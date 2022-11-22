Morgan Stanley Lowers Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $8.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EDIT. Oppenheimer cut Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

EDIT opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $706.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $35.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $6,406,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 4.3% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 56.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 73.6% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 65,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

