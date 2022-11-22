MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MSCI were worth $57,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 8,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.11.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $493.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $657.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

