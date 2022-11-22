MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €223.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($227.55) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €198.00 ($202.04) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €189.00 ($192.86) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

Shares of MTX stock opened at €194.45 ($198.42) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €168.93 and a 200-day moving average of €177.19. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a one year high of €221.10 ($225.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion and a PE ratio of 43.63.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

