My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $679,039.87

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $840,891.69 and $679,039.87 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.31 or 0.01644958 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00013594 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00035061 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.59 or 0.01659063 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.