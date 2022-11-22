Nancy Quan Sells 13,746 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

