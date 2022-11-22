NEAR Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $160.59 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00010022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.37 billion and $160.59 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00076942 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00059328 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000289 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,662,332 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 829,280,488 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.57050993 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $189,354,401.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

