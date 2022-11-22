Neblio (NEBL) Trading 37.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $35.06 million and approximately $48.44 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00011021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,669,056 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

