Nebulas Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Nebulas has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $384,263.14 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009469 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,293.74 or 0.08008264 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00463373 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nebulas

NAS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,939,688 coins and its circulating supply is 63,427,885 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

