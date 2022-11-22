Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Analysts at Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NLLSF. Credit Suisse Group cut Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Nel ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nel ASA from 10.10 to 10.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Nel ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Nel ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

Nel ASA Company Profile

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

