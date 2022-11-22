Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Gap Up to $15.45

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.45, but opened at $16.00. Neogen shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 16,041 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEOG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,598.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $58,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,556.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,598.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $502,220. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 87.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neogen by 71.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

