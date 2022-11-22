NerdWallet (NRDS) & Its Rivals Critical Survey

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) is one of 151 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NerdWallet to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NerdWallet and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $379.60 million -$42.50 million -32.69 NerdWallet Competitors $848.00 million $3.49 million 4.20

NerdWallet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NerdWallet. NerdWallet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 7 0 2.88 NerdWallet Competitors 435 2722 4858 65 2.56

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NerdWallet and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

NerdWallet presently has a consensus price target of $22.43, indicating a potential upside of 63.35%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 48.91%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet -5.44% -12.53% -8.73% NerdWallet Competitors -91.14% -1,294.10% -15.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NerdWallet beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

