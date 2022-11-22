New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Up 7.3%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) shares were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 33,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,410,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.42.

New Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.09 million, a PE ratio of -21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. Analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter valued at $9,586,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in New Gold by 6.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,529 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter worth about $2,811,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter worth about $2,604,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

