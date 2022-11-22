NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6,541.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXGPF. Barclays dropped their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($95.78) to GBX 7,000 ($82.77) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Panmure Gordon lowered NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($73.31) to GBX 5,700 ($67.40) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($70.95) to GBX 5,600 ($66.22) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on NEXT in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.38. NEXT has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $68.30.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

