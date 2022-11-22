Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Trading Down 1%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $27.07. 151,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 196,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.18.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile communications services and smart life area services; provision of inter-prefectural communications services, international communications services, and internet-related services; and provision of internet connection and video distribution services, as well as engages in the development, production, operation, and maintenance of information communications systems and software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.