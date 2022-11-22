Noked Israel Ltd Makes New $34.81 Million Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,553,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,814,000. InMode makes up approximately 8.0% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INMD. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

InMode Trading Up 2.0 %

About InMode

INMD traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $36.13. 12,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,659. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.21. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $89.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

