Noked Israel Ltd Purchases 37,855 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Noked Israel Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 540.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.2% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.90. 357,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,460,556. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $140.70. The company has a market cap of $200.99 billion, a PE ratio of 192.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

